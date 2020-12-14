Rainfall advisory raised over parts of N. Luzon

(Eagle News) — A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to occasionally heavy rains are being experienced over Dalupiri Island, Fuga Island, and Isabela (Divilacan and Maconacon).

Light to moderate rains, on the other hand, are being experienced in Apayao (Calanasan, Flora, Kabugao and Luna), Cagayan (Amulung, Baggao, Buguey, Camalanuigan, Gonzaga, Iguig, Penablanca, Santa Ana, Santa Teresita, Solana and Tuguegarao City), Isabela (Cabagan, Santa Maria and Santo Tomas), and Mt. Province (Barlig, Natonin and Paracelis).

PAGASA said these may persist for one to two hours.

Light to moderate rains, on the other hand, are being experienced over Isabela (Palanan, San Mariano, Dinapigue, Echague, Jones, SanAgustin and Aurora), Quirino (Nagtipunan, Maddela and Aglipay), Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda) and Aurora (Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao and Maria Aurora).

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.