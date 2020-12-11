Rainfall advisory raised over parts of N. Luzon

(Eagle News) — A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to moderate rains are being experienced over Aurora (Casiguran, San Luis and Dingalan), Quirino (Nagtipunan) and Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castañeda).

PAGASA said these may persist within one to two hours and may affect nearby areas.

Meanwhile, Visayas, Occidental Mindoro and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, PAGASA said.

The weather bureau said this was due to localized thunderstorms.