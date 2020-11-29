Rainfall advisory raised over parts of N. Luzon

(Eagle News) — A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate rains are being experienced over Cagayan (Peñablanca).

Meanwhile, light to moderate rains are expected over Apayao (Calanasan and Kabugao); other parts of Cagayan such as Baggao, Enrile, Gonzaga, Santa Praxedes, Solana and Tuguegarao City; Isabela (Burgos, Cabagan, Delfin Albano, Divilacan, Gamu, Maconacon, Quezon, Roxas, San Manuel, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas and Tumauini; Kalinga (Rizal, Tabuk City and Tanudan); and Mountain Province (Natonin and Paracelis).

PAGASA said these may persist for one to two hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.

Residents along mountain slopes were also advised against possible landslides and flashfloods.