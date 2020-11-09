Rainfall advisory raised over parts of N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to moderate rains are being experienced over Benguet, and Pangasinan (San Manuel, San Quintin, Natividad, San Nicholas, Umingan, Tayug, Asingan, Sta. Maria, Balungao).

PAGASA said these were due to the easterlies and the tail-end of a cold front.

They may persist for one to two hrs and may affect nearby areas.

Light to moderate and at times intense rains on the other hand are being experienced over Mt.Province Ifugao and Nueva Vizcaya.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.

Residents along mountain slopes were also cautioned against possible landslides, mudslides, rock slides and flash floods.