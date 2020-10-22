Rainfall advisory raised over parts of N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to moderate rains are expected over Ilocos Norte(Banna, San Nicolas and Sarrat), and Isabela(Ilagan City and Quirino).

PAGASA said these conditions were due to the trough of “Pepito,” which has since left the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

PAGASA said the conditions may persist within 30 minutes to an hour.

Light to moderate rains, on the other hand, are being experienced over Badoc, Batac City and Pinili in Ilocos Norte, Gamu in Isabela, and Pinukpuk in Kalinga.

PAGASA said these may persist for one to two hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.

Residents along mountain slopes were also cautioned against possible landslides and flashfloods.