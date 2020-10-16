Rainfall advisory raised over parts of N. Luzon

(Eagle News)—A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to occasionally heavy rains are being experienced over Cagayan (Alcala, Amulung, Baggao, Gattaran, Gonzaga, Iguig, Lallo, Peñablanca and Santa Ana)and Isabela (Maconacon and San Pablo).

Meanwhile, light to moderate rains are expected over Camiguin Island, Dalupiri Island, Fuga Island, Apayao, Cagayan (Abulug, Allacapan, Aparri, Ballesteros, Buguey, Camalanuigan, Claveria, Enrile, Lasam, Pamplona, Piat, Rizal, Santa Teresita, Santo Niño, Santa Praxedes, Sanchez Mira, Solana, Tuao and Tuguegarao City), Ilocos Norte(Pagudpud), and Kalinga.

PAGASA said these conditions may persist for one to two hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.

Residents along mountain slope were also advised against possible landslides and flashfloods.