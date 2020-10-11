Rainfall advisory raised over parts of N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to occasioanally heavy rains are expected over Aurora (San Luis, Maria Aurora, Dipaculao, Baler) and Isabela(San Guillermo, Jones, San Agustin) within 30 minutes to an hour.

Meanwhile, moderate to occasionally heavy rains are being experienced over Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan also in Aurora, Dinapigue, Palanan in Isabela, and in Nagtipunan, Maddela, Aglipay, Cabarroguis in Quirino.

PAGASA said this was due to the low pressure area and the southwest monsoon.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.