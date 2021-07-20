Rainfall advisory raised over parts of N. Luzon

(Eagle News) — A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to occasionally heavy rains are being experienced over portions of Benguet (Baguio, Itogon, La Trinidad, Sablan and Tuba), and La Union (Burgos, Pugo and Tubao).

Meanwhile, PAGASA said light to moderate rains are being experienced over portions of Benguet (Atok , Bakun, Bokod, Kapangan and Kibungan), Ilocos Sur (Alilem, Cabugao, Cervantes, Sinait, Sugpon and Suyo), and La Union (Agoo, Aringay , Balaoan, Bauang, Caba, Naguilian, Rosario, San Fernando City, San Gabriel, San Juan, Santo Tomas and Sudipen).

The weather bureau said these may persist for one to two hours and may affect nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.