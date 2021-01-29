Rainfall advisory raised over parts of N. Luzon

(Eagle News) — A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to moderate rains are expected over Camiguin Island, Fuga Island, and Cagayan (Gonzaga and Lallo).

PAGASA said these may persist within 30 minutes to an hour.

Moderate to occasionally heavy rains, on the other hand, are being experienced over Luna in Apayao.

Light to moderate rains are expected over Babuyan Island, Abulug, Allacapan, Aparri, Baggao, Ballesteros, Gattaran, Pamplona, Penablanca, Santa Ana, Santa Praxedes and Sanchez Mira in Cagayan; and Pagudpud in Ilocos Norte.

PAGASA said these may persist for one to two hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.