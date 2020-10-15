Rainfall advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to occasionally moderate rains are being experienced over portions of Misamis Oriental (Magsaysay, Gingoog, Claveria), Agusan del Norte (Buenavista, Nasipit, Santiago), Surigao del Sur (Tagbina, Lingig), Dinagat Islands, Davao de Oro (Monkayo, New Bataan), Lanao del Sur (Tagoloan II, Bubong, Maguing, Lumba Bayabao, Kapai,Masiu), Misamis Occidental (Dv Chiongbian) and Sultan Kudarat (Lebak, Kalamansig).

PAGASA said the same conditions are being experienced in Zamboanga del Norte (Sibuco), Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur (Molave, Dumingag), Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi Tawi, also due to the southwest monsoon.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.