Rainfall advisory raised over parts of Mindanao, Luzon

(Eagle News) — A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao and Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to moderate to at times heavy rains are affecting portions of Tawi-tawi and Dinagat Islands (Loreto, Tubajon, Libjo).

PAGASA said the same conditions are being experienced over Lanuza in Surigao del Sur.

Light to moderate rains are also being experienced over Casiguran, Dinalungan,Maria Aurora, Dipaculao, San Luis and Baler in Aurora in Northern Luzon.

PAGASA said these may persist within one to two hours and may affect nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.

Earlier, the weather bureau said cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country as the northeast monsoon affects the archipelago.