Rainfall advisory raised over parts of Mindanao due to southwest monsoon, trough of TS “Pepito”

(Eagle News)–A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rains are being experienced over Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Bukidnon, Iligan City, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, portions of North Cotabato, and Misamis Oriental.

PAGASA said these may affect nearby areas which may persist within two to three hours.

Light to moderate to at times heavy rains, on the other hand, are being experienced over Sultan Kudarat, Surigao del Norte, Camiguin, Misamis Occidental, Zamboanga City, Zamboanga Sibugay, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, and Davao Oriental.

PAGASA said the conditions are due to the southwest monsoon and the trough of Tropical Storm “Pepito.”

“Pepito” is so far threatening Aurora and is expected to make landfall over its coast from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Several areas have been placed under Signal number two and one, including Metro Manila, as a result.