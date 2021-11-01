Rainfall advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to moderate to at times heavy rains are being experienced over portions of Agusan del Norte (Butuan City), Agusan del Sur (San Luis, Esperanza, Talacogon, La Paz, Loreto, Bunawan, Prosperidad, San Francisco), Misamis Oriental (Gingoog City), Bukidnon (Sumilao, Talakag, Libona, Manolo Fortich), Lanao del Sur (Mulondo), Zamboanga del Norte (Mutia, Pinan, Manukan), and Zamboanga Sibugay (Titay).

PAGASA said these conditions were due to the shear line and may affect nearby areas within one to three hours.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said the weather conditions are expected to affect portions of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, San Miguel, Tago, Marihatag, San Agustin, Lianga), and Agusan del Norte (Veruela, Santa Josefa, Sibagat) and nearby areas.

The public and the disaster risk reduction and management council concerned are advised to take appropriate actions, PAGASA said.