Rainfall advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News) — A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said a yellow rainfall warning has been raised over Zamboanga del Norte (Siocon, Sirawai, Sibuco), Zamboanga Sibugay (Tungawan), Zamboanga City, Davao Oriental (Manay, Tarragona, Mati City, Banaybanay, Lupon, San Isidro, Governor Generoso), Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental, Sarangani, South Cotabato and Bukidnon (San Fernando, Quezon).

That means flooding is possible in low-lying areas.

Landslides are also possible in mountainous areas.

Light to moderate rains are so far affecting the remaining areas of Bukidnon and Zamboanga del Norte, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Basilan, North Cotabato, Maguindanao, Sultan Kudarat, Agusan del Sur (La Paz, Rosario, Loreto, Bunawan), Agusan del Norte (Buenavista, Las Nieves), Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur (Lanuza, Cortes) and nearby areas.

PAGASA said cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country today due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone, the low pressure area off Davao, and the northeast monsoon.