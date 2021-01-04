Rainfall advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News) — A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rains are affecting portions of Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Misamis Oriental (Gingoog City), Davao de Oro (Monkayo, Laak, Montevista), Davao del Norte (Kapalong, San Isidro, Asuncion, New Corella), and Surigao del Norte (Claver) due to the easterlies.

PAGASA said these may affect nearby areas and may persist for two to three hours.

Light to moderate rains, on the other hand, are being experienced over the remaining areas of Surihao del Norte, Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro and Misamis Oriental.

These conditions are also being experienced in portions of Bukidnon, Maguindanao, North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Davao City, and Davao Oriental (Boston, Mati City).

PAGASA said the northeast monsoon is also affecting parts of the country today.