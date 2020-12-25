Rainfall advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News) — A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rains are affecting Camiguin, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, and Agusan del Sur (Sibagat, Bayugan, Prosperidad, Rosario).

PAGASA said the conditions were due to the trough of a low pressure area affecting the island group.

Light to moderate rains, on the other hand, are affecting Misamis Oriental, Lanao del Norte, Bukidnon, Misamis Occidental, the rest of Agusan del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao City, Davao del Sur, North Cotabato, South Cotabato, Maguindanao, Sultan Kudarat and Sulu.

PAGASA said these conditions may also affect nearby areas and may persist for two to three hours.