Rainfall advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to moderate to at times heavy rains are being experienced over Dinagat Islands, Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Camiguin Island, and Misamis Oriental (Gingoog City, Medina, Salay, Balingasag) due to the trough of tropical depression “Pepito.”

The same conditions, PAGASA said, are being monitored in Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao Occidental (Don Marcelino), and South Cotabato (General Santos City).

PAGASA said these may affect nearby areas and may persist within two to three hours.

The bureau has said rains are expected in parts of the country after the low pressure area east of Catanduanes developed into a tropical depression.