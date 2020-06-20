Rainfall advisory raised over parts of Aurora

(Eagle News)–A rainfall advisory has been hoisted over parts of Aurora.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to moderate rains are particularly expected over Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Dinalungan, Casiguran and Dilasag.

Light to moderate rains are being experienced over Baler, San Luis and Dingalan.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said, as it cautioned residents along mountain slopes against possible landslides, mudslides, rockslides and flashfloods.

PAGASA is monitoring a low pressure area off Batangas.

The weather bureau said it was estimated 60 kilometers west of Ambulong, and was embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone affecting Central and Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Metro Manila, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, La Union and Pangasinan will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms as a result.