Rainfall advisory raised over Occidental Mindoro, other areas

(Eagle News)–A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to moderate with occasional heavy rains are affecting Occidental Mindoro (Looc, Lubang).

PAGASA said these may continue for two to three hours.

Light to moderate rains are also being experienced over portions of Casiguran, Dinalungan and Dipaculao in Aurora, portions of Palanan in Isabela, and portions of Nagtipunan and Maddela in Quirino.

Moderate to heavy rains, meanwhile, are being experienced over portions of Dilasag also im Aurora, and portions of Dinapigue,San Guillermo and Echague in Isabela.

Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy skies to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.