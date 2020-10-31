Rainfall advisory raised over Catanduanes, CamSur

(Eagle News)–A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to moderate to at times heavy rains are affecting Camarines Sur and Catanduanes.

PAGASA said these may continue for one to three hours and may affect nearby areas.

“The public and the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices concerned are advised to monitor the weather condition,” PAGASA said.

So far, Signal No. 2 and 1 are hoisted over several areas as “Rolly” moves over the Philippine Sea.