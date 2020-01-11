Rainfall advisory hoisted over parts of N. Luzon

(Eagle News)-A rainfall advisory has been hoisted over parts of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to moderate rains are being experienced over Cagayan, particularly in Baggao, Gattaran, Lallo, Peñablanca and Santa Ana.

PAGASA said light rains are being experienced over Fuga Island, Apayao, particularly in Flora, Kabugao, Luna and Pudtol; and in Cagayan, specifically in Claveria, Gonzaga and Santa Praxedes.

The weather bureau said these may persist for one to two hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.