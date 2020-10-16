Rainfall advisory hoisted over parts of N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to occasionally heavy rains are expected over Cagayan (Alcala and Amulung), and Isabela (Cabagan, Divilacan and Tumauini).

PAGASA said these may persist within one to two hours.

Moderate to occasionally heavy rains are being experienced over Kabugao in Apayao, and in Baggao, Gattaran, Gonzaga and Lallo in Cagayan.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rains are forecast over Penablanca in Cagayan, and Maconacon and San Pablo in Isabela.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.

Residents along mountain slopes were also cautioned against possible landslides and flashfloods.