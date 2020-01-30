Rainfall advisory hoisted over parts of N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–A rainfall advisory has been hoisted over parts of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to moderate rains are expected over Burgos, Bangui and Pagudpud in Ilocos Norte.

PAGASA said these may persist within one to two hours.

Moderate to occasionally heavy rains are being experienced over Babuyan Island; Calayan Island; Abulug, Allacapan, Baggao, Pamplona and Santa Ana in Cagayan.

Light to moderate rains, on the other hand, are expected over Camiguin Island; Aparri, Ballesteros, Camalanuigan, Claveria, Lallo, Penablanca, Santa Praxedes and Sanchez Mira in Cagayan.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.