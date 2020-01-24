Rainfall advisory hoisted over parts of N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–A rainfall advisory has been hoisted over parts of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to moderate to at times heavy rains are being experienced over Aurora, Alfonso Castaneda in Nueva Vizcaya, Nagtipunan and Maddela in Quirino and in Dinapigue and Palanan in Isabela.

PAGASA said these may persist for two to three hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.