Rainfall advisory hoisted over parts of Luzon, Visayas

(Eagle News)–A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Luzon and Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to moderate rains are being experienced over Abra (Licuan-Baay, Luba, Sallapadan and Tubo), Apayao (Calanasan and Luna), Cagayan (Alcala, Amulung, Enrile, Piat, Solana, Tuao and Tuguegarao City), Isabela (Cabagan, Ilagan City, Mallig, Quezon, SanPablo and Tumauini), Kalinga, and Mountain Province (Paracelis).

PAGASA said these may persist for one to two hours.

In the Visayas, PAGASA said light to moderate with occasional heavy rains are expected over Negros Oriental and Negros Occidental within two to three hours.

PAGASA said these were due to the low pressure area off Camarines Norte and the southwest monsoon.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.

“Residents along mountain slope are advised for possible landslides and flashfloods,” it added.