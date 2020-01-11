Rainfall advisory hoisted over parts of Cagayan, Apayao

(Eagle News)-A rainfall advisory has been hoisted over parts of Cagayan and Apayao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to moderate rains are expected over particularly in Gattaran, Gonzaga and Santa Ana in Cagayan.

Light to moderate rains are now being experienced over Pudtol in Apayao and in Allacapan, Camalanuigan and Lallo in Cagayan.

PAGASA said these may persist for one to two hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.