Rainfall advisory hoisted over M. Manila, other areas

(Eagle News)–A rainfall advisory has been hoisted over Metro Manila and other areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to moderate with occasional heavy rains are also affecting Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, and Cavite.

Light to moderate rains are also expected over Laguna, Batangas, and Quezon due to the low pressure area off Camarines Norte and the southwest monsoon.

In Northern Luzon, PAGASA said moderate to heavy rains are being experienced over Pangasinan (San Carlos, San Manuel, San Nicolas, Natividad, San Quintin, Umingan, Tayug, Sta. Maria) Nueva Vizcaya(Sta.Fe, Aritao, Bayombong, Bambang, Kayapa, Villaverde) Mt. Province (Tadian) and Ifugao (Tinoc, Kiangan).

The weather bureau said these were due to the LPA.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.

Residents along mountain slopes were also cautioned against possible landslides, mudslides, rockslides and flash floods.