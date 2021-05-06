Quezon governor tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Quezon Governor Danilo Suarez has tested positive for COVID-19.

Suarez, who is 78 years old, made the announcement in a Facebook post on Thursday, May 6.

He said the results were based on the RT-PCR test he took on May 5.

“Sa kasalukuyan, maayos ang aking kalagayan at binabantayan ng aking doktor ang aking kondisyon (At present, I am in good condition and my doctor is monitoring my health),” he said.

He urged all those who came into contact with him to self-quarantine and to observe for symptoms in accordance with Department of Health guidelines.

He also urged the public to continue to wear masks, wash hands, and follow safety protocols for the safety of everyone.

The Philippines has been battling a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, prompting the Palace to impose stricter community quarantines in some areas.

The DOH has said as a result, COVID-19 cases in the Philippines were declining but “slowly.”