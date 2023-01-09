Presidential adviser Carlito Galvez, Jr. is new Defense chief

(Eagle News) — Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. is the new secretary of the Department of National Defense.

According to the Presidential Communications Office, Galvez has already accepted the post offered by President Bongbong Marcos.

The offer came following DND officer-in-charge Jose Faustino Jr.’s resignation as DND officer-in-charge.

The Palace did not say the reason behind Faustino’s resignation.

Galvez served as chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines under then-President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration.

He was also conferred with the Order of Lapu-Lapu (Kamagi Medal) for his critical role as commander in the liberation of Marawi City in 2017.

Galvez also served as vaccine czar under the previous administration.