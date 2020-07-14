President Duterte visits soldiers in Sulu

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte visited on Monday, July 13, Armed Forces of the Philippines personnel in Jolo, Sulu.

The President’s visit to members of the 11th Infantry Division (11ID) at the Kuta Heneral Teodulfo Bautista Headquarters (KHTBH) came two weeks after four soldiers were gunned down by policemen there.

A police report from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said the “armed men” who identified themselves as soldiers fled upon arrival at the Jolo Municipal Police station for verification of their identities.

But the Philippine Army said there was no act of provocation on the part of the soldiers, who were on official mission to locate terrorists in the area.

The President had called for calm right after the incident, expressing hope in the National Bureau of Investigation’s probe.

During the President’s visit, he witnessed the ceremonial distribution of food packs led by 11ID Commander Major General Corleto Vinluan, Jr. and assisted by 11ID Chief-of-Staff Colonel Giovanni Franza, the Presidential Communications Operations Office said.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the chief executive also visited wounded soldiers.