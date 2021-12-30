President Duterte signs P5.024-trillion national budget for 2022

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has signed the P5.024-trillion national budget for 2022 into law.

The President’s signing came 15 days after Congress ratified the same.

The budget includes a P50-billion funding for COVID-19 vaccines and P50 billion for the Special Risk Allowances of medical frontliners.

It also includes P22.9 billion for the improvement of health facilities and funding for the recovery of areas severely hit by Typhoon “Odette.”

The Palace earlier said it was eyeing the creation of a separate P5-billion fund for the rehabilitation of these “Odette”-hit areas.

For the year 2021, President Duterte signed a P4.506-trillion budget that also includes funding for COVID-19 programs.