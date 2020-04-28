President Duterte offers P20-million reward for locally made respirators

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has offered a P20-million reward to any Filipino who will develop respirators for use by COVID-19 patients.

According to Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, the respirators “should outlast the life of” the patient.

“Ito ay dahil merong kakulangan talaga sa mga respirators,” Roque said.

Earlier, the Department of Science and Technology said it was looking for individuals willing to design ventilators and respirators for use in the country’s fight against COVID-19.

In a statement on Sunday, April 26, the DOST called on designers to submit their concept proposals and a letter of intent from the medical expert or hospital and the budget.

President Duterte has also increased the reward for any Filipino who will discover a vaccine against COVID-19–from P10 million to at least P50 million.