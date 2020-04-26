DOST in search of designers of respirators, ventilators to be used in fight vs COVID-19

(Eagle News)–The Department of Science and Technology is looking for individuals willing to design ventilators and respirators for use in the country’s fight against COVID-19.

In a statement on Sunday, April 26, the DOST called on designers to submit their concept proposals — including preliminary work, description of design, work plan, deliverables — and a letter of intent from the medical expert or hospital and the budget.

According to DOST executive director Enrico Paringit, who leads the Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development and the Philippine Council for Health Research and Development, the prototypes must be made from medical-grade materials.

Components should also have an assist control mode, tidal volume, back-up or respiratory rate , inspiration: expiration ratio, fraction of inspired oxygen, alarms, and a humidifier.

According to the agency, proponents must have partnered with medical experts, secured an ethics clearance from an institution capable of conducting clinical trials, and identified industry partners with a license to operate from the Food and Drugs Administration.

Proposals should be sent through the DOST email at [email protected] on or before April 28.

“Ventilators are vital in ensuring that our patients, especially those confined in the ICU, are given the maximum care and support they need to recover,” PCHRD executive director Jaime Montoya said.

“Aside from addressing the need to secure more ventilator units, we also have to make sure that the equipment we produce or procure are reliable and efficient,” he added.