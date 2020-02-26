President Duterte meets with gov’t officials over ASF outbreak in some parts of PHL

(Eagle News)– President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday, Feb. 25, met with government officials amid the outbreak of the African Swine fever in parts of the country.

Pictures released by the Palace showed Duterte speaking to Agriculture Secretary William Dar and Interior Secretary Eduardo Año.

The pictures also showed some local government officials.

Last week, Duterte called on local government officials to strictly enforce the national zoning and movement plan crafted by the Department of Agriculture to manage, control and contain the spread of ASF.

Dar also said the DA was also seeking the assistance of the Philippine National Police and barangay leaders to help in securing quarantine checkpoints in provincial, city and municipal borders.