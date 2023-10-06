President Bongbong Marcos to public: Help gov’t in fight vs hoarders, rice smugglers

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos urged the public to help in the fight against rice smugglers and hoarders who the government said are destroying the flow of supply and demand of the staple food in the market.

The President made the public appeal as he led the distribution of rice in the Augusto Legaspi Memorial Sports and Cultural Center in Kalibo, Aklan.

“Tulungan po ninyo ang ating mga ahensya sa pagmamatyag upang mahuli at mapatawan ng angkop na parusa ang mga sumasabotahe sa sektor ng agrikultura at sa ating ekonomiya,” the President said.

He said the government would not relent in its efforts “hanggang [hindi] nabubuwag ang lahat ng mga sindikatong ito—at hanggang hindi maibalik sa normal [at] mababang presyo ng ating mga bilihin.”

“Bilang pang-wakas, sa ating pagdadamayan at tiwala sa isa’t-isa, tiyak na magtatagumpay tayo sa pagkamit ng masagana, panatag, at matatag na buhay para sa lahat ng mga Pilipino,” he said.

According to the Presidential Communications Office, the President has already ordered the filing of charges against San Pedro Warehouse and Blue Sakura Agri Grain Corporation, F.S. Ostia Rice Mill, and Gold Rice Mill for “violating the provisions of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, Rice Tariffication Law, and the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016, or Republic Act No. 10845.”

The government has been distributing the seized rice from smuggling activities to Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Kalibo is the 11th location that saw President Marcos leading the rice distribution to 4Ps beneficiaries.

The other areas are Tungawan, Zamboanga Sibugay, and Brgy. San Roque, Zamboanga City on Sept. 19; Brgy. Santiago, General Trias, Cavite on Sept. 22; Iriga City, Camarines Sur on Sept. 23; and San Andres Sports Complex, San Andres Manila on Sept. 26.

A distribution led by the chief executive was also held at the Dapa Municipal Gymnasium, Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte and Provincial Capitol, San Jose, Dinagat Islands on Sept. 29; and at Taguig City University Gymnasium, Gen. Santos Avenue, Lower Bicutan, Taguig on Oct. 4; and Roxas City, Capiz, and Antique on Oct. 6.