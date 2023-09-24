President Bongbong Marcos: Rice supply enough but distribution gaps need to be addressed

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos gave the assurance there was enough rice supply in the country.

He acknowledged, however, that there are gaps in the distribution of the staple that need to be addressed by the government.

“Sabi ng Department of Agriculture ay mas malaki ang ani natin ngayong taon na ito kaysa sa nakaraan kaya’t sa production side naman ay nagiging maayos. Ngunit kailangan nating ayusin ang sistema mula sa pagtanim, mula sa pagresearch and development, hanggang sa pagtanim, sa processing, hanggang sa distribution, marketing, hanggang sa retail,” he said.

He said, so far, the government was already implementing measures, the effects of which he hoped would soon be felt by the public.

With the start of the harvest season, he expressed belief rice prices will drop due to market forces.

“Baka kung yung merkado mismo ang bumababa na ang presyo, pwede na nating bawasan yung mga kontrol na nilagay natin,” he said.

Executive Order No. 39 imposed a ceiling on rice prices amid the surge of prices of the staple due to what the government said was market manipulation by hoarders and smugglers.

Under the EO, the mandated price ceiling for regularly milled rice is P41 per kilogram, while the price ceiling for well-milled rice was pegged at P45 per kilogram.

“Kung ako lang, ayokong pakialaman ang merkado ngunit hindi naman tama ang takbo ng merkado dahil kinakalikot nga ng mga hoarder at saka ng mga smuggler. Kaya’t naglagay tayo ng price cap,” he said.