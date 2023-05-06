(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos has arrived in the United Kingdom to attend King Charles III’s coronation.

The Presidential Communications Office said the President was welcomed by a representative of King Charles III.

According to the PCO, while the President was at Gatwick airport, he made sure to speak with officials of the second busiest airport in the world.

“Ito ay para makakalap ng mga ideya sa pagpapabuti ng operasyon ng mga airport sa Pilipinas,” the PCO said.

In a Tweet, the President said he also gathered insights to boost Philippine tourism.

Before flying to the UK, the President was in the United States for an official visit.