President Bongbong Marcos arrives in Japan

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos arrived in Japan on Friday, December 15, to attend the 50th Commemorative ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation Summit.

The President, accompanied by First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, reached Haneda Airport at 7:13 p.m., Japan time.

In his departure statement at the Villamor Airbase in Pasay City, the President said this year’s last ASEAN-related Summit serves as an opportunity to affirm the Philippines’ position on current international issues and advance its interests.

He added he would highlight the ASEAN-Japan relationship that he said “has inexorably evolved and progressed over the past five decades, particularly in shared commitments towards peace and security, trade and investment, food security, climate action, energy security, supply chain resilience, infrastructure development, and now, connectivity.”

“I shall reassure ASEAN Member States and Japan that as permanent country coordinator for ASEAN-Japan Economic Relations, the Philippines will continue to shepherd ASEAN initiatives and projects with Japan not only to co-create a region of economic prosperity, but also an inclusive society that is ready for the future,” he added.

The Commemorative Summit, which celebrates the 50th year of ASEAN-Japan relations and cooperation, will feature three sessions.

The first session will be on Japan’s contribution to ASEAN’s community-building efforts, followed by the “Heart to Heart” Partnership across Generations session.

The last summit session is on the Co-Creation of Economy and Society of the Future.