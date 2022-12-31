President Bongbong Marcos appoints two new OPS officials

(Eagle News)–The Office of the Press Secretary has two new officials.

The oath of office of Cherbett Karen L. Maralit as undersecretary and Francisco P. Rodriguez III as assistant secretary was administered by President Bongbong Marcos.

According to the OPS, the oath of office took place on Saturday, December 31.

Maralit was the chief of staff to former Senate Minority Leader Enrile Senate and of Senate Pro Tempore Loren Legarda.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, was a head writer of the President and has extensive experience in PR and media relations.