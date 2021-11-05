Pres. Duterte launches Puerto Princesa Seaport Expansion Project to boost Palawan economy

President Rodrigo Duterte led the launching on Thursday, Nov. 4, of the Puerto Princesa Seaport Expansion Project seen to boost economic activity in the province as the country gears toward recovery from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am excited to see the outcome of this new infrastructure, which is envisioned to boost growth in Palawan and its nearby areas,” President Duterte said during the inauguration at the Puerto Princesa Port in Palawan.

“This development is expected to accommodate increased vessel traffic, facilitate efficient handling of cargo, and enhance the port’s productivity.”

The newly expanded port is expected to boost the main gateway port of the island and reinforce its role in expanding transportation connectivity and enhancing economic and tourism activities in the province as well as in other parts of the country.

The President commended the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) for completing the expansion project, describing it as a significant milestone under the administration’s Build, Build, Build Program.

Completed in July this year, the Puerto Princesa Port Expansion Project featured the construction of additional back-up area. The new facility will enable the port to be more productive, particularly its long-haul connection to Metro Manila and planned connectivity to the island of Mindoro via the Port of Bulalacao.

For the past five years, the Puerto Princesa Port underwent several expansions and improvements to address the needs of its users as the seaport serves as the province’s primary maritime gateway for commerce, trade, and tourism.

Around 1,500 international and local vessels dock at Puerto Princesa Port each year, and it also handles approximately 1.7 metric tons of cargoes. Some 200,000 passengers use the port annually, including almost 6,000 cruise-tourism passengers.

