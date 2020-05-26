Portions of Mindanao under thunderstorm advisory

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said in its 1:10 a.m. advisory that moderate to occasionally heavy rainshowers are expected over portions of Davao Oriental (Cateel, Baganga, Caraga), Davao del Norte (Panabo), Davao City, Davao del Sur (Santa Cruz), and North Cotabato (Makilala ).

PAGASA said the conditions are expected within one to two hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flashfloods and landslides,” PAGASA said.