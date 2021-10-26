Police units ordered to be on alert following bomb attack in Iloilo that left 2 cops injured

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar has ordered all unit commanders to be on alert after an attack–reportedly perpetrated by the New People’s Army—that left two policemen injured in Iloilo recently.

According to Eleazar, the bomb attack in Barangay Mayang that left Patrolman Jessie Castamado and Police Corporal Genel Simpas hurt was “certainly a strategy being employed to make it appear that they are still strong and eventually use as a leverage for their extortion activities to candidates for the next year’s election.”

A seven-minute fight also ensued between members of the Southern Front Komite, Komiteng Rehiyon Panay the PNP said perpetrated the attack and the personnel from the Iloilo Police Mobile Force Company, of which Castamado and Simpas were a part of.

The number of casualties on the enemy side after the firefight was undetermined, police said.

“Dahil dito, inatasan ko na ang lahat ng ating mga unit commanders na maging alerto at lalo pang paigtingin ang mga operasyon laban sa mga CPP-NPA-NDF upang hindi sila mabigyan ng pagkakataon na magkamal ng pera na patuloy nilang gagamitin sa recruitment at sa pagsasagawa ng karahasan,” he said.

He said the police are conducting pursuit operations.

Castamado and Simpas were taken to the Rep. Pedro Trono Memorial District Hospital for medical treatment.

They are already in stable condition.

“We assure the two policemen who were injured in the Iloilo attack of our full assistance for their full recovery,” Eleazar said.

“I am also expecting that our local police forces in the area will intensify their follow-up operations to hold those responsible accountable,” he added.