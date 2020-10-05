Police seize over P4 million worth of suspected shabu in Caloocan City; 2 arrested

(Eagle News) — The police seized over P4 million worth of suspected shabu in Caloocan City over the weekend.

Also arrested during the buy-bust operation in Barangay 171 on Oct. 3 were Abdul Sulong, 33 and Taya Sulong, 65, the police said.

Apart from the seven transparent plastic bags of suspected shabu, weighing more or less 600 grams, worth P4,080,000; authorities also seized a silver digital weighing scale; a black shoulder bag; and buy-bust mone from the suspects.

“I commend the successful anti-illegal drug operation conducted by Northern Police District, Caloocan City Police Station which led to the confiscation of more than P4-M worth of suspected illegal drugs and arrest of two drug personalities in Caloocan,” Sinas said.

“I am elated for your unwavering effort and dedication to attain our vision of a safer Metro Manila for all,” he added.