Police rescue 22-year-old woman held hostage in Palawan; hostage-taker killed

(Eagle News) — A 48-year-old man was killed while his victim was injured in a hostage-taking incident in Palawan on Sunday, the Philippine National Police said.

The PNP said Bernard Cortez Adial died after sustaining a gunshot wound in the neck, while his hostage, Shiela Mae Nadoy Saban, 22, suffered a lacerated wound in the elbow.

The police were forced to shoot after Adial moved to strike Saban, who can barely walk due to a disability of the outer extremities, with a 24-inch bolo in an attempt to hold authorities responding to the incident in Barangay Isugod at bay, the PNP said.

The suspect was rushed to the Quezon Medicare Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

According to the PNP, Adial had not eaten nor slept for two days before the incident, which ended at 5:30 p.m.