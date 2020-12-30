Police corporal facing probe after testing positive for shabu in random drug test

(Eagle News) — A policeman based in Central Visayas is in hot water after testing positive for illegal drugs.

Philippine National Police Chief Debold Sinas said Police Corporal Manuel Alconten Paez will undergo investigation and administrative proceedings to be conducted by the PNP Internal Affairs Service after his drug test results yielded positive for methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu.

Police Colonel Nora Camarao, chief of the Regional Police Recruitment Unit-7 under the Police Recruitment Service where Paez was assigned had ordered all her regional unit personnel to undergo the random drug testing on December 17.

The PNP said this was upon Sinas’ instruction.

“This campaign aims to cleanse the ranks of the PNP with involvement in the use of illegal drugs leading to the filing of administrative and criminal charges,” the PNP said.