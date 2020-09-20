PNPA COVID-19 cases reach 243

(Eagle News)–The number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippine National Police Academy has reached 243.

Police Major General Gilbert Cruz said in a radio interview this was after the mass testing conducted on Sept. 8.

Earlier, the PNPA said 232 tested positive for COVID-19 in the academy.

Of the 243, Cruz said 232 were cadets, five were officers, two were non-officers, and four were from the maintenance unit.

He said they were apart from the 359 who were quarantined after the contact tracing.

The PNPA earlier said it would be on lockdown until the end of the month after some of its cadets and personnel tested positive for COVID-19.