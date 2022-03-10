PNP: Village councilor killed, 7 others hurt in Isabela shooting spree

(Eagle News) — A village councilor was killed while seven others were injured after an unidentified gunman went on a shooting spree in Isabela, the Philippine National Police said on Thursday, March 10.

According to the PNP, killed in the incident in Dalena on March 8 was barangay kagawad Gerly Telan.

The PNP identified the wounded as Barangay Captain Briscio Lumabi Gammaru, Isidro Dayag Mamauag, Michael Curibang Mansibang, Vicenta Curibang Guiquing, Jose Soriano Mamauag, Sofrino Alingod Crisologo, and Allen David Guinucud Cauan.

The PNP said the victims were dancing when the gunman opened fire.

The police did not provide additional details.

“I am instructing the San Pablo Municipal Police Station to dig deeper into this violent incident ..,” PNP Chief General Dionardo Carlos said.

The police said they were so far in the process of identifying the suspect.