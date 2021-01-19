PNP: Two gun-for-hire members killed in shootout with police in Pampanga

(Eagle News) — Two members of a gun-for-hire group died in a shootout with police in Pampanga, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, Harry Mandahay and Jeffrey Diamada were killed after they “put up an armed resistance” against Highway Patrol Group operatives manning a police checkpoint along River Control Road (Mega Dike) in Barangay Cabanetican, Bacolor at 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

PNP Chief Debold Sinas said the suspects were on board a stolen Toyota Altis that was the subject of surveillance and tracking operations of the HPG in Metro Manila and Central Luzon.

Citing reports from PNP-HPG Director, Police Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, Sinas said the fatalities are known members of a gun-for-hire and carjacking syndicate recently listed as an Organized Crime Group (OCG) in the latest 2020 National Validation Workshop of the PNP-HPG.

Operatives recovered a cal.45 Remington pistol, a cal. 38 revolver, fake IDs, four sachets of shabu, improvised car license plates and mobile phones from the suspects.

“President Rodrigo Duterte vowed to be relentless in the pursuit of criminals and lawless elements, which is why the PNP is implementing a no let up campaign against terrorist organizations and crime groups, especially those engaged in heinous crime activities and illegal drugs,” Sinas said.