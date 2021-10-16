PNP: Two drug suspects killed in armed encounter with authorities in Tawi-Tawi

P10.2 million worth of shabu seized

(Eagle News) — Two drug suspects died in an armed encounter with police on Saturday, Oct. 16, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, also seized from Nadzmil Ladja of Barangay Sipangkot and Malaysian national Hari Man Bin Sabtula were P10.2 million worth of shabu.

The PNP said the shootout ensued after the suspects fought it out with police who were about to arrest them in a buy-bust operation along the shoreline of Barangay Pahut, Bongao at 9:45 a.m.

The PNP did not say if there were casualties among the law enforcers.

The PNP said apart from the 1,500 grams of shabu, seized from the suspects were five grams of suspected marijuana worth P600 and two identification cards.

A motorized banca was also seized.

“Anti-illegal drugs operations will continue without let-up even as the PNP remains preoccupied with law enforcement and public safety duties in response to the COVID-19 health crisis, and general anti-criminality and internal security operations,” PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar said.