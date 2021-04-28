PNP: Two dead in police encounter in Rizal; P102 million worth of shabu seized

(Eagle News) — Authorities seized P102 million worth of shabu in a buy-bust operation in Rizal on Tuesday, the Philippine National Police said on Wednesday, April 28.

According to the PNP, two people–including a known drug peddler identified only as “Alvin”–were also killed in an armed encounter that ensued after the operation on Highway 2000, in Barangay Sta. Ana Extension, Taytay.

The encounter ensued when the two attempted to resist arrest and fired at arresting officers, the PNP said.

The other fatality has yet to be identified

The PNP said “Alvin,” however, was one of the distributors of Michael Lucas, who was recently arrested in a buy-bust operation in Cavite.

He is also a member of the drug group that has connections with a Hong Kong-based Chinese national who calls them and gives instructions on when and to whom the illegal drugs will be distributed, the PNP said.

According to the PNP, apart from the 15 kilos of shabu, police seized a vehicle and two fully-loaded 9 mm pistols from “Alvin” and his companion.

“The joint force of PNP-(Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency) will never stop its efforts in pursuing criminals and drug syndicates who are involved in illegal drug trade in the country,” PNP Chief Debold Sinas said.